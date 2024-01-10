BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Councilman Ken Weir has announced that he will be a write-in candidate for the 32nd state assembly election.

The announcement comes after Assemblyman Vince Fong’s name was confirmed for the 20th Congressional ballot.

“While officials did not remove Vince’s name from the Assembly ballot that he sought prior to McCarthy’s retirement, Vince is no longer seeking the Assembly office,” Weir said in a release. “Therefore I will run a campaign asking voters to write-in my name on the 32nd Assembly ballot so that I achieve the votes to continue on to the general election in November.”

According to Weir himself, the state assembly hopeful has the endorsement of State Senator Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Fong, and former Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Weir is also encouraging the community to vote for Assemblyman Fong on the congressional ballot.

“I fully support Vince for that position,” Weir said. “Vince has shown great expertise in the Legislature, especially in oil, water, and agriculture issues. He will be able to represent the large 20th congressional district with the strength and respect of his colleagues.

Councilman Weir has experience as a certified public accountant and says he has worked in his own firm for 20 years. He has also served as the chair of the Kern County Republican Party for the past eight years, and says he is proud of the work the party, along with the voters, have achieved electing Republicans to public offices.

“This is a major endeavor over the next few weeks and months, and I will need much support from the people in Kern and Tulare counties,” Weir said. “I look forward to the campaign.”

Weir currently serves as the councilman for ward 3 of Bakersfield.