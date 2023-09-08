BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales (D) announced Friday he is suspending his campaign for the 35th District State Assembly seat in 2024.

Gonzales posted his announcement on social media saying he made the decision “after many meaningful conversations with my family, friends, supporters and mentors.”

Gonzales first announced his campaign for Assembly in June but it is now over after less than three months.

In the same announcement, Gonzales said he is also running for reelection to the Bakersfield City Council in 2024 to represent Ward 2.

“I would like to thank all of my many supporters who stood by me from day one and believed in my vision for Kern County. I hope to continue to have your support in the future as we move Kern County forward together,” Gonzales’ statement read.

Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) is the incumbent for the 35th District seat. Bains defeated Kern County 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez in 2022.

“It is time for the local Democratic Party, and our entire community, to come together and look toward the future in unity, elect strong and smart leaders in 2024, and work towards a safer, healthier and more prosperous Kern County,” Gonzales said in the statement.