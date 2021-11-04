Bakersfield native Angel Lara withdraws candidacy for 21st Congressional District race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Bakersfield native Angel Lara announced he is withdrawing from the June primary election for California’s 21st Congressional district against incumbent David Valadao, according to a news release.

“While it’s bittersweet to end my campaign for Congress, I remain committed to doing everything I can to help Democrats flip this seat in 2022,” Lara said. “This campaign was always about taking back our district from Trump’s Republican party, and I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me over the past few months. As a gay son of Mexican immigrants, my story is the story of the American Dream.

Lara originally announced his campaign in July.

Lara said he believes that if Democrats in the area mobilize this election season, especially the district’s large Latino population, a Democratic congressional victory in 2022 is imminent.

Forty-three percent of the district’s voters are registered Democrat while 27 percent of voters are registered Republican.

Primary Election Day is June 7, 2022.

Stay up-to-date with top stories, sign up for the KGET Newsletter below: