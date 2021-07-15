Bakersfield native Angel Lara announces candidacy for 21st Congressional District race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Living next to the dead, that's what some residents in one northwest Bakersfield neighborhood face if a proposed cemetery is approved. The cemetery would sit south of Vega Meadows Road and East of Renfro Road.

"You will see decrease in value," homeowner and local real estate agent Ken Austin said. "Traffic, possible homelessness as well."

It's not the fact that they will have to live next to graveyards that scares residents, but the fears of economic losses and reduced property values is reason enough for these homeowners to oppose construction of the only Catholic cemetery in Bakersfield.