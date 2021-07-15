Bakersfield native Angel Lara announces candidacy for 21st Congressional District race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield native has declared his candidacy for the 21st Congressional district currently occupied incumbent David Valadao.

Angel Lara made the announcement Thursday. Lara previously served as a staff assistant for Sen. Diane Feinstein.

On his website, Lara says he was encouraged to run for Congress after “witnessing Republicans’ attempts to undermine American democracy by eliminating voting rights and refusing to hold Donald Trump accountable for his efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.”

Primary Election Day is June 7, 2022.

