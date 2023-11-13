BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Monday filed for re-election to the House of Representatives, 17 News has confirmed with the Kern County Elections Division.

This does not mean McCarthy has to follow through with returning to office, however. The campaign move comes amid continued doubts on whether McCarthy will resign mid-term. Over the weekend, CNN reported the congressman said he may not seek another term.

“I got the holidays. I will talk to my family about the ideas of what is going forward, and then I will make a decision,” McCarthy told CNN.

What filing for re-election does allow the representative to do is continue to utilize his campaign funds within legal bounds. This includes supporting or opposing ballot initiatives, as well as other candidate campaigns.

A candidate committee can donate up to $2,000 per election to another candidate committee (the primary and general elections are considered separate). McCarthy recently made a contribution to Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford).

According to his most recent FEC filings, McCarthy has raised around $14 million, with nearly $11 million in cash on hand.

McCarthy represents California’s 20th congressional district, which includes parts of Kern.

In Kern County, Monday marked the start of candidate filings, meaning incumbents of and hopefuls for local, state and federal offices can declare their 2024 run.

Other local lawmakers who’ve filed for re-election include California assemblymembers Vince Fong and Dr. Jasmeet Bains, as well as District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters.

State Senator Melissa Hurtado has filed to run for congressional district 22, against Rep. Valadao, who has also declared candidacy for re-election.