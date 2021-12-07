Bakersfield city councilmember Eric Arias endorses Louis Gill’s run for Congress

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, Bakersfield city councilmember announced his endorsement of Louis Gill’s run for California’s 23rd congressional district against fellow Democratic candidates Bruno Amato and Marisa Wood and incumbent Kevin McCarthy.

“There are few who exude leadership, humility, integrity and a genuine care for people like Louis Gill. I have admired Louis’ leadership and accomplishments addressing homelessness and domestic violence,” Arias said in a news release.

Arias represents Ward 1 in Bakersfield’s city council.

This endorsement comes after endorsements from Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and State Controller Betty Yee.

“I am proud to endorse Louis Gill’s run for United States Congress,” Yee said in a news release in November. “A product of both Tulare and Kern Counties, Louis has devoted his career to serving the vulnerable and providing hope through housing and other critical services. He has opened doors of opportunity for innumerable families and individuals.”

Gill announced his run for congress in October and has since raised over $100,000 in campaign funds.

