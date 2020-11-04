Bakersfield city council candidates run unopposed in 2nd and 5th wards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the Bakersfield City Council Ward 2 race, incumbent Andrae Gonzales is running unopposed– facing little competition for a seat he’s held since 2016.

Ward 2 has 22,000 registered voters and includes large parts of Central Bakersfield. Ward 2 goes as far west as the Quailwood neighborhood.

Gonzales was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduating from East Bakersfield High School and the University of California, Berkeley. He owns a non-profit that serves adults with special needs.

Gonzales served as a trustee on the Bakersfield City School District Board before he was elected to serve on city council.

Gonzales’ main priorities are road improvement, revitalizing downtown, reducing homelessness and preserving historic neighborhoods, according to his website.

Incumbent Bruce Freeman is running unopposed for re-election in the Bakersfield City Council Ward 5 race.

Ward 5 includes nearly 35,000 registered voters and covers parts of Southwest Bakersfield – including Brimhall South to Taft Highway and from South Allen East to Ashe Road.

Freeman has served on the Bakersfield City Council for three years.

He was the president of Castle & Cooke’s mainland communities division for over 21 years. He retired in 2014.

Freeman is a Harvard University graduate. He previously worked as a high school English teacher and football coach.