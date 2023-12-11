BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong–who said last week he would not seek to replace Kevin McCarthy in Congress– now says he will run.

Fong made the announcement Monday morning, just hours after State Sen. Shannon Grove said she would not seek the office 20th District in Congress.

After Speaker McCarthy announced his decision not to seek reelection, my family and I initially thought the best way to serve our community was to continue representing the Central Valley in the State Assembly. However, it is my strong belief that the Central Valley must continue to be represented by proven, conservative leaders in Congress. In light of recent developments and in an attempt to unite our community in this critical moment in our nation’s history, I have decided to run for Congress in 2024. Assemblyman Vince Fong

Fong said he is eager and ready to take the fight to Washington to defend the Central Valley’s water and energy resources.

The Assemblyman was born in Bakersfield, graduated from West High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a Master’s from Princeton University. For almost a decade, he served as the district director to former Congressman Kevin McCarthy, where he provided constituent services and managed federal public police issues for the region.

Fong currently represents nearly 60% of voters in Congressional District 20. He and is wife reside in Bakersfield.