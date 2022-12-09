BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Joe Marcano was elected as trustee of area two for the Kern County Board of Education over Joan Smith.
Marcano won with 57.29 percent of the vote.
Area two of the Kern County Board of Education includes school districts from western Kern County, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
School districts in area two are:
- Taft City School District
- Midway Elementary School District
- Elk Hills Elementary School District
- Buttonwillow Union Elementary School District
- Maple Elementary School District
- Richland Union School District
- Wasco Union Elementary School District
- Semitropic Elementary School District
- McFarland Unified School District
- Pond Union Elementary School District
- Delano Union Elementary School District