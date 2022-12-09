BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Ronald Froehlich was reelected as trustee for area one of the Kern County Board of Education over Tara Carter.

Froehlich won with 57.1 percent of the vote.

Before joining the Kern County Board of Education Froehlich served as a trustee on the Rosedale Union School District, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website.

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the Rosedale Union School District Elementary School District is part of Area 1.