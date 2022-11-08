CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Alex Padilla has been elected to the United States Senate, the Associated Press projects.

This means Padilla has won a full term as U.S. senator, after being appointed by the California governor to fill the remainder of the current term. Not long after he was projected to win the full term, he was also projected to win the partial term.

Because Padilla was appointed to carry out the remainder of the term after Kamala Harris’ election to the vice presidency, Californians also had to vote to affirm Padilla in the position.

“Thank you, California. I am honored and humbled by the trust that you have placed in me today. This victory belongs to every Californian who believes in the American Dream, and who is ready to fight to keep that dream alive,” Padilla tweeted Tuesday night.

Padilla ran against Republican Mark Meuser.

There were two contests for U.S. Senator on the ballot. One is for the remainder of the current term, which ends on Jan. 3, 2023. The winner of this partial term will be sworn in shortly after Election Day and will carry out the remainder of the current term.

The second contest is for the full term that begins in January 2023 and continues into 2029.

During the June primary, a total of 23 candidates ran for the full term, but there were only eight candidates in the special election for the period between November and January. Padilla and Meuser received the most votes in both primary contests.

In the primary contest for the full term, Meuser had almost 15% of the vote, about 1 million votes, and Padilla had 54.1% of the vote, about 3.8 million votes. In the contest for the partial term, Meuser had 22.1% of the vote, about 1.5 million votes. Padilla again had the majority of the vote with 3.7 million votes, 55%.

This isn’t the first time Meuser has run for office and faced Padilla in an election. Meuser lost to Padilla in 2018 for Secretary of State and he was also unsuccessful in a run for State Senate in 2012.