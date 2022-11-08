BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s Election Day and voters are motivated in ways they have not been inspired before. But what is driving these voters? What’s driving their vote?

KGET talked to a half-dozen voters to find out.

Half the voters we spoke to, all of them women, said Proposition 1, which would codify a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy, was at the top of their list.

Beth Vetter, who is retired, named several issues as important but she kept coming back to one.

“Abortion, women’s rights,” she said. “Immigration, well, you know, the economy and stuff, but I would say more women’s rights. Women’s rights to their own bodies. Prop 1 is important.”

Shannon Gleason, a biologist, agreed.

“I definitely was interested in Prop 1 about the abortion stuff,” she said. “So that was definitely something that was very controversial, especially in Kern County, so I was following that a lot.”

Homemaker Monica Castro named three issues of importance to her.

“The governor,” she said, referring to Gavin Newsom’s reelection bid. “And then the abortion. And then the schools.”

For retired school librarian Patricia Clark, this is a meat-and-potatoes election – all about the economy.

“It’s very important, the way the world is now,” she said. “Gas prices, the economy. Very important. Come down and vote. Even if they think their vote won’t count, every vote counts.”

Bakersfield dentist Erick Pleitez said there’s something more on the ballot than just names and specific issues. He’s concerned about election denialism and the idea that people like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Keri Lake can say they’ll accept the outcome of the election –if they win.

“Like, what happened to our civic education?” he said. “Where somebody can think that that’s possible [to overturn a fair election]. The messaging that they’re sending across out there, to me it’s almost anti-American.”

And that, says Beth Vetter, is the larger reason people need to vote.

“It’s not both sides,” she said. “One side is running candidates that deny the election. They’re election deniers, and they’re running for office. And the other side, I think sometimes doesn’t fight enough or get the message out there that – wait a minute. If these people are going to cancel out the election then our democracy is gone.”

So for some Democracy itself is on the ballot. For others, it’s still mainly about choosing leaders and creating laws by way of the initiative process. All agree – it’s as important as ever to exercise your right to vote.