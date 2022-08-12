BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With November’s midterm election quickly approaching, Friday marked the first key milestone in campaign season.

Friday was the deadline for candidates to submit paperwork to secure a spot on November’s ballot. It was also the last chance for local measures to qualify for the ticket.

The candidates for Congress, state Senate, Assembly and county races here in Kern were solidified in the June primary, but November is the first time we will see City Council races on the ballot this election year.

Here is a list of November’s general election candidates and local measures in Kern.

20th Congressional District

Here we have House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) facing Fairfax Junior High teacher Democrat Marisa Wood.

22nd Congressional District

This is one of the most competitive House races in the nation this year. Republican incumbent David Valadao (R-Hanford) is facing Bakersfield Assemblymember Democrat Rudy Salas.

16th Senate District

Republican farmer from Porterville David Shepard facing state Senator Democrat Melissa Hurtado.

12th Senate District

Republican state Senator Shannon Grove facing Democrat Susanne Gundy.

35th Assembly District

Kern County 5th district Supervisor Democrat Leticia Perez and Democrat Doctor Jasmeet Bains.

32nd Assembly District

Republican incumbent Vince Fong running unopposed.

3rd District Supervisor

Republican Jeff Flores, the chief of staff to current 3rd district Supervisor Mike Maggard, running against

Retired CHP Assistant Chief Republican Brian Smith.

Local Ballot Measures

One-cent sales tax increase for unincorporated areas of Kern County and a proposal to give County Supervisors term limits. It would limit them to two four-year terms in office.

Bakersfield City Council – Ward 1

Councilmember Eric Arias running for reelection unopposed.

Bakersfield City Council – Ward 3

In the 3rd Ward incumbent, Ken Weir is running for reelection. He’s facing three challengers in local businessman Boyd Benninger, Home Depot employee Zeferino Barron and retired electrician Lonnie Blaine Daddow.

Bakersfield City Council – Ward 4

Councilmember Bob Smith running for reelection unopposed.

Bakersfield City Council – Ward 7

This is the only race that is not solidified Friday. That is because the current councilmember in this seat, Chris Parlier is stepping down at the end of his term due to health concerns. Therefore, the filing deadline for this Ward is extended until Wednesday.

Two candidates have already jumped in this race. Manpreet Kaur is a leader in the local Jakara Movement, the group that played a key role in shaping Bakersfield’s new Ward map in the redistricting process. She is facing general contractor Raj Gill.

One another potential candidate, Dr. Matab Singh, has taken out nomination papers but has not yet completed the process to become an official candidate.