A look at the Arvin Mayoral race

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — There are two candidates running for mayor in Arvin. Incumbent Jose Gurrola is challenged by councilmember Olivia Trujillo.

A debate was held between the candidates a few weeks ago.

Gurrola was 19 when he became a city councilmember in 2012 and 23 when elected as mayor of Arvin. He says his greatest accomplishments include building two new parks and bringing a Bakersfield College campus to Arvin. Gurrola has also worked with the water district to remove arsenic in Arvin’s water.

“I’m fighting for safe and affordable drinking water. We can’t allow Arvin residents to pay for that. The corporations that cause the pollution are going to have to pay to clean up the water,” Gurrola said.

Gurrola is in his third year at the Kern County College of Law. He also serves as a board member of the Kern Economic Development corporation. He also represents the city on the Kern Council of Governments where he advises on city planning and transport.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to run and give back to my community to serve as Arvin mayor. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made,” Gurrola said.

His priorities include recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure, and equitable economic development.

Up against him is Olivia Trujillo.

She was elected onto city council in 2018 and has two years left in her term. She started a small business 35 years ago and says she’ll bring revenue to Arvin by supporting local business.

“I, as your mayor, am going to build up the businesses so that they can of course thrive,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo previously served on the Chamber of Commerce and the planning commission. She says she wants to improve Arvin’s water quality, promote safety and be more transparent about city spending.

“I have been part of the solution and I know as a community we can bring our city’s pride back,” Trujillo said.