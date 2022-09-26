BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marks 43 days from November’s midterm election. It’s crunch time for candidates and party leaders who are in an all-out push to reach voters.

During this crucial final stretch, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and President Joe Biden (D) have emerged as political foils, which could have big implications come November.

On Friday, McCarthy offered a glimpse at the top priorities of a potential GOP-controlled House, unveiling his policy agenda ‘Commitment to America.’

“We spent the last year and a half, all the Republican members in conference, going throughout the country and listening,” McCarthy said.

The agenda focuses on the economy, government accountability, freedom and public safety, including vowing to add 200,000 new police officers.

“The commitment is a plan. A plan for a new direction,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden wasted no time firing back, responding directly to McCarthy the same day at a Democratic National Committee event.

“The House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went to Pennsylvania and unveiled what? What he calls a ‘Commitment to America,’ a thin series of policy goals with little or no detail,” President Biden said.

It’s the latest salvo in a combative campaign season between McCarthy and Biden. The pair gave countering speeches in the key swing state of Pennsylvania earlier this month. Former Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich suggested the two should formally hash it out.

“Biden oughta debate McCarthy,” Gingrich said on Fox.

And it all sets the stage for what could be a key relationship after November, where Republicans are expected to win control of the House and McCarthy is in line to be Speaker.

Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy pointed out if this were to happen, any GOP agenda would ultimately have to go through the Senate and President Biden, likely forcing McCarthy and Biden to work together.

Politico reported earlier this month, McCarthy and Biden have spoken on the phone only once during Biden’s presidency.