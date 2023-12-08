BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. The deadline for candidates to file their paperwork if they want to run in the 2024 election.

Even if these candidates declare their paperwork at a county elections office, the Secretary of State must then certify all of them.

The office tells KGET a final candidate list will be released on Dec. 28.

The following is a list of candidates who are on track to be on the March 2024 primary ballot. 17 News has compiled the names with the most up-to-date information from the Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties election offices.

Keep in mind, in California, the top two vote-getters in the primary, regardless of political party, move on to the November general election.

So, some of these races could end up being Democrat against Democrat, Republican against Republican.

Congressional District 20 – the seat of Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy until he resigns (which he announced plans for)

Science professional Ben Dewell (I)

Small business owner David Giglio (R)

Nathan Wilkins (R)

Educator Marisa Wood (D)

Andy Morales (D)

John Burrows (D) – Chris Romo, chair of the Kern County Democratic Party, told 17 News Burrows is both the state and county Democratic party’s endorsed candidate.

Because Kevin McCarthy is not running for re-election, those who want his seat are given a five-day extension to declare their candidacy. Those that did not file by Friday’s deadline have from December 9-December 13 to restart the whole candidate filing process for congressional district 20.

Nearly half of registered voters in this district are Republican. Just a quarter are Democrats.

Congressional District 22 – the seat of Hanford Congressman David Valadao

David Valadao (R) – the incumbent is running for re-election.

Chris Mathys (R)

State Senator Melissa Hurtado (D)

Former state Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D)

45% of voters here are Democrats. About 24% are Republican.

State Assembly District 32

Vince Fong (R) – the incumbent is running for re-election, unopposed.

Nearly half of registered voters in this district are Republican.

State Assembly District 35

Jasmeet Bains (D) – the incumbent is running for re-election, unopposed.

This district leans Democratic, by almost twice as much.

Kern County Supervisor District 1

Phillip Peters – the incumbent is running for re-election.

Kern Board of Education Trustee Mary Little

A little more than half of the voters here are Republican.

Remember, the county Board of Supervisors is a non-partisan office.

Kern County Supervisor District 4

David Couch – the incumbent is running for re-election

Delano Vice Mayor Salvador Solorio-Ruiz

Delano City Councilmember Veronica Cruz Vasquez

Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia

Kern District 4 leans Democratic.

Kern County Supervisor District 5

Leticia Perez – the incumbent is running for re-election

Kimberly Salas – currently the district director for Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains

Darren Amos

District 5 is nearly half Democratic.

Bakersfield Mayoral Race

Mayor Karen Goh – the incumbent is running for re-election

Pastor Gregory Tatum

Bakersfield is pretty even in its Democrat and Republican registration.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This candidate list can continue to change overnight.

The Elections Division said as long as candidates were inside their office by 5p.m., they could still file.

In the lobby of the Kern Elections Office, 17 News spoke with a candidate who appeared to be filing by the deadline.

Sathya Kuechler said she’s running for Congressional District 20.

Check back for updates.