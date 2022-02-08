A closer look at Kern’s candidates: Vince Fong

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November, voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make an informed decision.

First up, is the newly-drawn 32nd Assembly district which includes Bakersfield, Taft and Tehachapi.

Thus far, current 34th District Assembly member Vince Fong is the only person in the race.

A closer look at Vince Fong

Born and raised in Bakersfield, Vince Fong has worked in Kern County politics for nearly two decades.

Many of the state’s most pressing issues, he said, haven’t changed.

“We still need to tackle Valley Fever research, we still need to improve our supply chain, we need to advocate for military basis, we need to bring water to our farmers, we need to produce more energy and power our state,” Fong said.

A graduate of UCLA and Princeton, Fong has been closely tied to Kern’s most influential Republicans. He started his career as the Bakersfield spokesman for former Congressman Bill Thomas. He then went on to become Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s district director for nearly a decade.

“Both certainly have instilled in me the importance of working hard, always be prepared,” Fong said about Thomas and McCarthy.

In 2016, he ran for the 34th Assembly district to represent Kern County.

“It felt like there was this huge effort by Sacramento to punish Kern County,” he said. “I felt at the time that there needed to be a really strong voice to continue advocating for our community.”

Since then, Fong has served three terms in the Assembly where he is the Vice Chair of the Budget and Transportation Committees. He says he is proud of the work he has done addressing street racing and working with local law enforcement.

As a Republican in a legislature where Democrats have a supermajority, he’s often found himself at odds with his colleagues and Governor Gavin Newsom.

“The faulty logic the Governor has is he is just defining success by how much money he spends,” Fong said.

In January, when Newsom unveiled his budget proposal for the new fiscal year, Fong released a statement that critiqued Newsom for, as he said, not allocating new money for water storage.

“We have a tremendous amount of water storage projects that need to be funded,” Fong said. “We have a significant surplus at the moment, and we need to take that one-time money that we currently have in the budget and invest in those one-time needs.”

Fong is now running for the new 32nd assembly district, which after redistricting is closest to his current boundaries.

Watch the full interview with Vince Fong.

If elected, along with water storage, Fong said he wants to address the supply chain, homelessness and public safety. You can watch Fong’s full responses to his goals if elected as well as the issues of water storage, homelessness and the California High Speed Rail in the video below.

17 News invites everyone running for office in Kern to speak with us about their candidacy.