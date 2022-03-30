BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This June and November, voters in Kern will face a slate of options. 17 News is sitting down with Kern’s candidates so the county can make informed decisions.

We are turning to Kern’s 20th congressional district which stretches from Bakersfield to the Fresno suburb of Clovis. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is the incumbent in this race. He is facing a slate of challengers in Marisa Wood (D), Jim Macauley (R), James Davis “The Deviant” (R) and Ben Dewell.

A closer look at James Davis

Over Kevin McCarthy’s 16 years of political dominance as a Bakersfield Congressman, many have tried to stand out in the hopes of taking his seat.

Perhaps none quite like James Davis.

“I’ve been using the Deviant because that’s my new moniker,” he said. “It is my brand in a lot of ways, DeviantforCongress@gmail.com, DeviantforCongress.com.”

The 36-year-old was born in South Carolina and moved to Bakersfield at 16, attending both Taft Union and Bakersfield High Schools.

After getting his GED, Davis worked at the Kern County Hall of Records and as an oil landman.

He said he previously ran for congress against McCarthy in 2018. That campaign was derailed, he said, when he found out his fiancé was having an affair. His emotional reaction went very public which led to backlash.

But now, Davis is trying his hand at Congress again, running as a Republican, although he really considers himself more of a Libertarian.

“[I believe in] the minimal amount of government as possible so we can continue to have our crown shakras and be ourselves,” he said.

Along with limiting government, Davis said his platform is centered on monetary reform.

Davis filed his candidacy paperwork with the name Deviant, however, he said the Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, rejected that and he will be on the ballot as James Davis.