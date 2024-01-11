BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While Assemblymember Vince Fong is still in the midst of a legal battle in his bid to replace Kevin McCarthy in Congress, a Bakersfield City councilmember is stepping up to replace Fong in Sacramento.

That councilmember is Ken Weir of Bakersfield’s Ward 3, who was re-elected with nearly 50% of the votes in 2022.

Weir, who is also the chair of the Kern GOP and a former Bakersfield City School District board member, is running in the March 5, 2024, primary as a write-in candidate for the 32nd Assembly District.

This is a last-minute opportunity for candidates to join a race. To vote for write-in candidates, voters have to manually enter the name of the candidate onto their ballots, as their names are not automatically included.

Explaining how his campaign for the assembly seat came to be, Weir said, “Well, it all kind of fell together because the trouble at the top of the ticket, and it kind of conflicted everything, but I don’t see any conflicts now, it’s all set, we’re ready to go.”

The “trouble” Weir refers to, began with former Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s mid-term resignation.

That abrupt leave led to one political confusion after another, all the way down to local Kern politics. One matter still ongoing is Assemblymember Vince Fong’s ongoing legal conundrum regarding his eligibility to run to replace McCarthy in the 20th Congressional District.

Fong, for now, is on the ballot for both Congress and Assembly but has reiterated he’s running for Congress only.

In trickle-down effects, it appears that has allowed Weir — who said he would never run against Fong — to run for that Assembly seat.

“For me, I want this seat,” Weir told 17 News in a one-on-one interview Thursday. “And if you want something, you need to go after it, and this is what I’m doing. I don’t think there’s much confusion now, you go to the ballot, you get your ballot, you see Vince Fong, you write Ken Weir right below Vince Fong, confusion’s over.”

Weir is endorsed by Fong, State Senator Shannon Grove and Kevin McCarthy, all viewed as part of Kern’s Republican “machine.”

Weir confirmed if he wins the Assembly seat, he will resign from City Council before his term is up in 2026.

The Bakersfield City Clerk’s office told 17 News it’s up to City Council to determine how and when to fill vacancies.

With up to eight elections possible just between CD 20 and AD 32, the potential vacancy of Weir’s Ward 3 seats may mean even more elections for Bakersfield voters to participate in.

His resignation could also change the split 4-3 makeup of the City Council. Weir describes as the “three” as Councilmembers Patty Gray, Bruce Freeman and himself, more conservative members.

Weir said he knows about and understands the ripple effects down to the level but that he’s pursuing his campaign which will be successful.

Kern Elections said, as of early Thursday evening, Ian David Smith had also begun the process to become a write-in candidate.

Below is a summary of Weir’s main campaign points, discussed during his interview with 17 News.

Weir stated his first priority once elected to the state Assembly would be money and the state budget, ensuring funds are used for actual solutions.

“There’s no accountability [on the budget],” Weir said. “None. And that’s what I think I can bring to Sacramento, accountability. I don’t want to have a $20 million project and say well how do we do it then? I want to know how we’re doing with it. I want to know if it comes in on time, I want to know if it comes in underbudget.”

The candidate and current city councilmember added, “What are they doing in Sacramento today? They’re raising taxes. They want you to pay more, on top of the increase in fuel, and on top of the increase in water already. Our gas prices are out of sight, and they just keep taxing us. So, we cannot continue doing that. Me and Shannon Grove will be happy to point out the absurdity of what’s going on in Sacramento, and hopefully over a period of time, we’ll have people listening to us.”

Then comes homelessness and crime, for which he argued consequences are needed.

“I know the laws are not written in that way, and they’re very liberal, but we need to have consequences,” Weir said. “If we’re going to solve this problem, we have to have consequences.”

“Homelessness is one problem, crime is another problem. … What has to happen is the homeless that are stealing and taking property and not even blinking an eye about it, they need to have consequences for that,” Weir added.

Here in Bakersfield, Weir said the city has spent $130 million in the past four years just to tackle homelessness. He described the spending as “a lot of money for what we’re doing.”

“We have people in the shelters, and God knows we don’t want to grow the shelter,” Weir stated. “That’s not the purpose. We don’t want a bigger shelter; we want less people in need of shelters.”

“The homeless shelters serve a good purpose and it’s working well, but it’s not a solution. We need to get the crime handled.”

He further explained he disagreed with what he views as overly lenient state policy on petty theft: “You steal a dollar, you go to jail. There’s consequences for that.”

Weir also suggested “segregating out the criminal homeless,” as they cannot be handled in “normal public areas.”

While he said his biggest anticipation for the campaign is meeting the people of both Kern and Tulare, Weir acknowledged making himself known to all voters is the biggest challenge.

Weir only has about two months to campaign, with the March primary election fast approaching.

When asked how well he knew the voters of Tulare County, Weir responded, “We’ll see,” but stated with apparent confidence that he has all bases covered, especially with the endorsement of former Central Valley Congresswoman Connie Conway of Tulare.

And when asked if he is the best candidate to replace Vince Fong and ensure the seat remains in Republican hands, Weir answered, “I believe I am a great candidate for that seat.”

17’s Jenny Huh: “[What will happen to your campaign] if it comes down to you going up against Vince Fong [because he’s barred from running for Congress]?”

Ken Weir: “I can’t answer that question because I don’t know what the results are going to be.”

17’s Jenny Huh: “But can you answer whether your campaign depends on whether Fong can or cannot run for Congress?”

Ken Weir: “No.”

You can find the full interview with Weir here.