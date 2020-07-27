4th candidate enters race for Bakersfield City Council Ward 6 seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth candidate has entered the race to fill the 6th Ward seat on the Bakersfield City Council.

Titus Stevens, pulled papers for the seat last week that represents much of Southwest Bakersfield.

Earlier this year, Councilmember Jacquie Sullivan announced she plans to retire after 25 years representing Ward 6.

Stevens, a former telephone technician and repairman, grew up in Compton. He says he decided to run because it was time to become more involved in promoting change.

“I felt it was time to step up and just be a part of the conversation instead of complaining on the sideline,” he said. “I’m willing to fight for you, I’m willing to listen to you, create economic growth and also safety.”

Stevens joins Pastor Gregory Tatum, small-business owner Patty Grey and medical student Jesse Quijada in the race.

Election Day is Nov. 3.