BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three candidates have been elected to fill seats on the Fairfax School District Board of Trustees.

Special education aide Cora Padilla, with 16.31 percent of the vote, social worker Mario Barron, with 15.3 percent of the vote and paramedic and business owner Jeffrey Crisler, with 15.03 percent of the vote, will take the three open seats.

Eight candidates, including three incumbents, ran to fill three trustee seats up for election in the district.

Incumbent Palmer Moland was not re-elected. Moland is currently charged with seven felonies including falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds. Moland has not been convicted as of Election Day and is still awaiting trial.

Alma Rios, Victoria Coronel and Palmer Moland all sought re-election. Rios was selected to become president of the board after Moland was unanimously voted out as president of the board after a Grand Jury report called the board “divided and dysfunctional.” The report called to remove Moland as he faced allegations of harassment and bullying.

Moland will be permanently disqualified from holding any public office if convicted as charged, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.