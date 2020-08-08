24-year-old Salvador Solorio-Ruiz enters race for Delano City Council seat

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Races across the Golden Empire are beginning to heat up, including in the city of Delano, where three City Council seats are up for grabs this November.

On Friday, 24-year-old Salvador Solorio-Ruiz announced his candidacy for the council. He is one of six candidates who have filed as of this week to run for the three open seats.

During an interview with 17 News’ Eytan Wallace, Solario-Ruiz said that if elected, he’ll prioritize curbing gang violence in the city, protecting undocumented farm workers, and advocating for access to clean water. Solario-Ruiz also had a message for voters.

“The thing that I want you to feel and know… is that I will fight for you. I will fight for every single family that’s been left behind,” he said. “I will fight for LGBTQ communities, for all communities that have not been focused on in many years, and when you see my name, I hope you feel a sense of hope.”