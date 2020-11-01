23rd Congressional District candidate Democrat Kim Mangone urges turnout for Nov. 3 vote

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kim Mangone, the Democratic challenger to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, is urging for voters to cast their ballots for Election Day.

She wants voters to hear her message with just days leading up to the election: “That is why Im running, because I want to help small businesses. I want to make sure people keep their healthcare. I want to get relief for the people from the COVID-19 pandemic that has negativley impacted so many people.”

Mangone says she is looking forward to the election as more people realize there is a challenger to the incumbent Congressman McCarthy. Her message tonight: Go Vote.