21st Congressional race heating up as results roll in

KERN COUNTY, Ca (KGET)- As it stands Wednesday morning, republican David Valadao looks to be upsetting Congressman TJ Cox.

Valadao lost this seat in 2018, by fewer than a thousand votes. He has used this to fuel his campaign even further this time around. Valadao held the seat for three terms, now trying to take the seat back.

This race was fueled by pricey ads filled with bitter attacks on the candidates. Ads claimed TJ Cox was the “most corrupt member of congress” and Valadao’s agenda to be “a copy of Donald Trumps.” That bitter rivalry transferring into KGET’s 21st Congressional debate two weeks ago.

As of right now, it is still too early to call this race. In 2018, it took weeks for the final results to come in. We didn’t find out those results until mid-November.