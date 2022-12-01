BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a contentious campaign season, we are now three weeks removed from the midterm election and still waiting for a definitive outcome in our most competitive state Senate race, the Central Valley’s 16th Senate district.

Only 245 votes separate Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado and Republican David Shepard, with Shepard narrowly holding his lead.

Shepard held a solid lead on election night, but as more votes came in that lead shrunk.

“A lot of the messaging on the Republican side was for people to vote on Election Day and to vote in person,” associate professor in political science at CSUB Dr. Ivy Cargile said. “And so that makes sense that Mr. Shepherd had a lead on election night, because the people who were showing up to vote in person, were Republicans, and so therefore supporting his candidacy.”

Cargile explained as more mail-in ballots, which often lean Democratic especially in Kern County, the bluest portion of the 16th state Senate district, were counted after Election Day, Hurtado closed in on Shepard’s lead.

There are four counties in the 16th Senate district. All but one have at least a couple hundred or thousand ballots left to count. According to the Secretary of State’s unprocessed ballot report, Kern County has 720 ballots left to count, Tulare County has 787 ballots, Fresno has around 2,600 ballots and Kings County finished its count.

Not all of those votes left will be in the 16th Senate district. But we also have to factor in cured ballots.

“What it means to cure a ballot is to pretty much double check it in terms of making sure that the signatures that are on the envelopes are actually of the person who signed it,” Dr. Cargile said. “If there is something weird, or if a person forgot to sign their ballot, the county clerk notifies the voter.”

If a voter is notified of a signature issue, the voter has a chance to submit a new signature for their ballot to be counted.

Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard says about 3,000 voters were notified of a signature issue and so far, about 750 of those ballots have been cured.

The county can accept and count these ballots until 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.