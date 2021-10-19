Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
17 News political analysts discuss latest candidates entering local Congressional races

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News political analysts Cathy Abernathy and Neel Sannappa discuss the latest Democratic entrants in the 2022 Congressional races: Louis Gill and Rudy Salas.

Abernathy is a campaign consultant for Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Neel Sannappa is the campaign manager for Democratic candidate in the 23rd District Bruno Amato. Amato and Louis Gill are both candidates in the 23rd Congressional District Democratic primary.

Rudy Salas announced his intention to run for the 21st District Congressional seat against Rep. David Valadao.

