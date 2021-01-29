What would Kevin McCarthy’s role be in keeping former President Trump involved in the GOP

Will former President Trump be a prominent figure in the Republican Party in 2022 and 2024? Alex Fisher interviews NBC News political director and moderator of “Meet the Press” Chuck Todd.

Todd says McCarthy may find it “impossible” to bridge a divide between portions of the GOP who continues to be loyal to the former president and those who have moved on from his leadership. The divide within the party is small, but it can be the difference between winning and closing close races, according to Todd.