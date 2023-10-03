BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy delivered remarks and answered reporters’ questions after he was removed as Speaker of the House in a historic vote.

McCarthy said he would not run for Speaker of the House again and said he did what he believed in. “I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in — and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve,” he said.

It was the first time in 100 years the House of Representatives voted to remove the Speaker.

The former Speaker of the House said he does not regret negotiating with Democrats to keep the government open and funded. He also said finding compromise was part of the job of governing.

“I was raised to solve problems, not create them,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also said he was “at peace” over doing what was right to keep the government open and passing the continuing resolution over the weekend.

The final vote count to remove McCarthy was 216-210.

