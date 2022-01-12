Vince Fong criticizes government-run health care in the wake of AB1400 passage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, the Assembly Committee on Health passed a bill that aims to create a universal health care system in California.

Assembly Bill 1400, an estimated $163 billion measure, would create a single-payer health care system for all California residents regardless of immigration status.

Tuesday, Assemblymember and vice chair of the Assembly Committee on Budget Vince Fong (R-Kern County) issued a statement criticizing the price tag on this measure. He said government-run health care is not the solution to ensuring more families access and treatment.

“Even with a $21 billion budget surplus, Sacramento Democrats could not resist pushing $163 billion in new taxes to pay for a government-run health care system. In addition to the eye popping price tag, this proposal imposes more state bureaucracy in health care decisions,” Fong said. “Given the incompetence of EDD, it is difficult to understand why anyone would want a state government takeover for such critical services.”

Fong added that this money would be better spent on measures relieving residents and small businesses of taxes as opposed to raising them.

“Californians and small businesses are overtaxed, and they are struggling. It is time to focus on relieving their tax burdens, not imposing more taxes with an untested government-run health care system,” Fong said. “Californians and small businesses are being crushed by an ever worsening affordability crisis, and this questionable proposal only makes it worse.”

Governor Gavin Newsom visited Lamont, Calif., Tuesday to discuss his plan for universal health care where he called out people who politicize public health.

“Someone mentioned this is a red county, I could care less if it’s a red county,” Newsom said. “I don’t care if you voted for me or if you voted against me, you matter.”

“Those who want to take advantage politically, shame on them,” he added. “I care about your kids, my kids, our future, the world we’re living in.”

The bill will now go to the appropriations committee.