Valadao faces possible censure for voting to impeach Trump

(KGET) — Congressman David Valadao faces a possible censure at the California GOP Convention this weekend for voting to impeach Donald Trump, according to the L.A. Times.

Valadao declined to comment on the matter.

The congressman, who represents the San Joaquin Valley in the 21st Congressional District, is the latest Republican elected official to draw criticism from a state party over disloyalty to the former president. He was one of 10 GOP members in the House of Representatives who voted last month to send the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.