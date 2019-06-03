Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving

Kevin Hassett

Outgoing chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett talks to reporters outside the White House, Monday, June 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the White House’s top economist is leaving soon.

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing “shortly” and praises him as having “done such a great job for me and the Administration.”

Trump says he will name what he calls a “very talented replacement” as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.

The president adds: “I want to thank Kevin for all he has done – he is a true friend!”

Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017. Before that, Hassett was an economist at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute. He had also served as an adviser to the presidential campaigns of three GOP candidates — George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and the late John McCain.

