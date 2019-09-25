Trump closes out UN visit with pair of New York fundraisers

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bracing against an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump is closing out his visit to the United Nations with a pair of New York fundraisers that are expected to rake in an estimated $8 million for his reelection and other GOP campaigns.

Wednesday night’s fundraiser was at the home of John Paulson, who runs a New York-based investment firm he founded in the mid-1990s.

The event Paulson hosted was expected to raise about $5 million, while a breakfast fundraiser on Thursday was likely to take in about $3 million. That’s according to a Republican familiar with the fundraisers who spoke on condition of anonymity to publicly disclose the amounts.

The two events were held to help bankroll a joint fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.