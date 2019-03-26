Trump asks court to strike down Obamacare

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump has long promised to end Obamacare, and now the administration is asking the court to strike down the healthcare law.

The Justice Department says it’s backing a court case that seeks to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Presidential Advisor Kellyanne Conway says Obamacare is just not working.

“This is the ninth anniversary of Obamacare…we have close to 28 to 30 million Americans with no health coverage,“ Conway said.

The case the Trump administration is supporting argues that because a portion of Obamacare has been repealed by Congress, the entire law is now unconstitutional and should be struck down.

“Which would take away health insurance for millions of Americans who suffer from pre-existing conditions,“ Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said.

“What is Donald Trump, President Trump and his Justice Department saying to a mom whose son and daughter has cancer and the insurance company says we’re not covering it?“ Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Conway says the president has not forgotten his promises. “He’s always been very firm on protecting people with pre-existing conditions,“ she said.

Freshman congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says repealing the law that provides healthcare to millions of Americans is not the answer.

“We need to stabilize our current system, ensure that can get prices under control,“ Spanberger said.

Democrats say the administration is making a big mistake and it could cost them come election day. But President Trump disagrees.

“The Republican Party is going to become the party of healthcare!“ he said.