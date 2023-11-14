BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An altercation on Capitol Hill allegedly initiated by Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy made headlines Tuesday.

Though McCarthy didn’t respond to multiple interview requests, 17’s Jenny Huh spoke one-on-one with Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee), who said he was elbowed in the back by the former House speaker.

“I think it just kind of showed why he did not need to be speaker anymore,” Burchett said.

Representative Tim Burchett says it was the first conversation he had with Kevin McCarthy since McCarthy’s ouster from speakership — a conversation started by McCarthy’s alleged elbowing of Burchett, one of the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy as Speaker.

“As I was standing there, somebody came by and elbowed me in the kidneys,” said Burchett.

NPR reporter Claudia Grisales, who was with Burchett in the hallway where it happened, says McCarthy shoved Burchett, which resulted in a chase.

In an audio recording of the incident, Burchett can be heard shouting, “Why’d you elbow in the back Kevin?! Hey Kevin, you got any guts!? Jerk.”

McCarthy can be heard chuckling, denying he elbowed his colleague. The congressman denied the allegation on CNN, saying it was a tight hallway and he inadvertently bumped.

Florida representative Matt Gaetz, who introduced the motion to remove McCarthy as speaker, has filed an ethics complaint against him. It reads in part, “The rot starts at the top.”

“I appreciate representative Gaetz having my back,” said Burchett. “But I didn’t ask for it. And I’m not going to pursue that.”

Gaetz declined an interview with 17 News.

Burchett, who told Huh multiple times McCarthy is quote spiraling downward, says the incident could be an indicator of McCarthy’s limited time in Congress. Huh asked Burchett about the talks on Capitol Hill regarding whether McCarthy may or may not run for re-election.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that he won’t, I mean, he’ll end up being a lobbyist,” said Burchett.

Other lawmakers weighed in on the tension between House Republicans.

“It’s very difficult to control the behavior of everyone who’s in the building,” said Senator Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader.

Huh asked Burchett if this altercation signifies how divided the House GOP is. Burchett said it’s more an indication of McCarthy’s character.