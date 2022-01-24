Supreme Court denies Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s challenge to proxy voting

The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the proxy voting system in Congress that Democrats put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy had sought a declaration that proxy voting, an absent representative giving authority to someone in attendance to cast his or her vote, was unconstitutional.

The May 2020 House rules change was intended to strike a balance between working from home during the coronavirus outbreak and honoring the Constitution’s requirement to be “present” and voting.



