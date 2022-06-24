BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a 6-3 decision on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled the right to an abortion is not protected by the U.S. constitution. The decision overturned a nearly half-century-old case — Roe v. Wade — which made abortion a federally protected right.

The issue of how strictly to regulate abortion is now left to individual states.

California already has some of the most protective laws when it comes to abortion in the nation. For many states, Friday’s ruling will tighten restrictions of abortion. In California, the ruling appears to be pushing lawmakers the other way.

“Don’t take this the wrong way. I’m sorry as well. But I’m a little less sorry than I am pissed. I’m a little less sorry than I am resolved and angry to do more and to do better,” Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference following the decision on Friday.

Directly following the ruling, Gov. Newsom announced a multi-state coalition with the Governors of Washington and Oregon seeking to defend and expand access to abortion.

This coalition is just the latest effort by Newsom and Democratic lawmakers surrounding the Supreme Court’s decision.

After the leak of the the opinion in May, the state legislature introduced an initiative to make the right to an abortion enshrined in California’s constitution. If passed, the amendment would be on the November ballot.

“We’re also mindful there’s 33.6 million Americans that are of reproductive age that are likely to lose that access if all 26 of these states move in the director we fear. We can’t absorb of all of that, but we will do our share and more,” Newsom said on Friday.

Newsom is also pledging to make California a “safe haven” for women seeking an abortion, referencing the 26 states that are likely to impose strict abortion laws following today’s decision.

According to an estimate from Guttmacher Institute, California will now be the closest state without strict regulations on abortion for nearly 1.4 million women.

Earlier on Friday, Newsom signed a bill protecting people who come to California for an abortion, as well as those who provide the procedure, from civil action started in another state.

Last month, Newsom proposed a $125 million reproductive health package that he says, among other things, would invest in health facilities, provide aid for uninsured patients and prepare California for an influx of patients coming into the state seeking an abortion.