Supervisor Leticia Perez confirms intention to run for state Assembly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez has confirmed for 17 News her intention to run for the state assembly seat currently held by fellow Democrat Rudy Salas.

Speculation about Salas’ future has focused on the 21st Congressional District seat held by Republican David Valadao.

Democrats Nicole Parra and Bryan Osorio, as well as Republican Chris Mathys, have already declared their intention to challenge Valadao, who only a year ago won back the seat he lost to Democrat TJ Cox in 2018.

Parra, a former member of the state assembly herself, told the San Joaquin Valley Sun on Thursday that she fully expects Salas to enter the race. 17 News reached out to Salas for comment but has not heard back.

Perez has represented the 5th supervisorial district since 2012, the same year Salas was first elected to the Assembly.

Perez’s current term on the Board of Supervisors doesn’t expire until 2024, so any vacancy occurring before that time would be filled by the governor — whoever that might be — after the Fall 2022 election.