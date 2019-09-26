Signature petition indicates Emilio Huerta is serious about running for 4th District Supervisor seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are more signs that Emilio Huerta plans to run for the 4th District seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

Huerta has pulled a petition that requires more than 3,200 signatures by Nov. 11 if he wants to avoid paying the filing fee for a candidacy.

Huerta, the son of activist Dolores Huerta, has not officially announced he is running for the seat, but the move indicates he is pretty serious about it.

David Couch is currently serving as the 4th District Supervisor.