BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The city of Bakersfield has had to take a number of steps to counter the persistent vandalism that has been plaguing city parks. One of them is a half-million dollar restroom. What, you may ask, does a half-million dollar restroom look like?

Come and behold the newest structure in Bakersfield’s historic Beale Park, in the city’s Oleander-Sunset district. The old freestanding restroom, more than 60 years old, had been regularly targeted by vandalism.