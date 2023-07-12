SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — A bill that would have classified human trafficking of anyone under the age of 18 as a “serious felony” was rejected by an Assembly committee but there is a chance the Sen. Shannon Grove-sponsored legislation may still move forward.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants a resolution worked out on the bill. Normally, when a bill fails to pass in committee, it’s unusual for it to come back days later for a full vote.

The Assembly Public Safety Committee rejected the bill on Tuesday, but a vote may still happen on the bill very soon.

Grove’s SB-14 sought to classify human trafficking of a minor as a “serious felony” in California and would have categorized it as a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law. Penalties would include increased jail time for convicted human traffickers.

Opponents who testified expressed concerns with the bill, specifically, about increased penalties.

“Of course we are opposed to human trafficking of either minors or adults, but we believe increasing penalties is a failed policy that has neither deterred crime or prevented future victims,” Marco George of the California Public Defenders Association said.

Democrats on the committee seemed to agree. None voted to support the legislation while Republicans voted in favor, but it was not enough.

The vote surprised Gov. Newsom because of a majority of Democrats on a Senate committee had already publicly voted in favor of SB-14 after they worked with Republicans on the bill’s language. Less than 24 hours after the bill failed, Newsom reached out to Sen. Shannon Grove.

“It’s an area I care deeply about,” Newsom said. “We put $25 million in the budget on this space and I take it very seriously. I appreciate Shannon Grove’s efforts on this, and wanted to make sure she knew that.”

Grove said Newsom expressed a desire to solve the legislative hurdle.

“I sent [Newsom] a text and asked for five minutes. I did not tell him the subject matter,” Grove said. “He called me back. I said ‘Hello, sir.’ He said he’s very disappointed in what happened.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Then Grove says the new Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas reached out. Rivas publicly said he also wanted find some sort of resolution.

Sources say Rivas helped arrange a meeting between Grove and Public Safety Committee Chair Reggie Jones Sawyer on Wednesday, but no agreement has been reached as to how to proceed.

Assembly Republicans say they plan to force a floor vote on SB-14 in session Thursday morning.