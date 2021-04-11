Sen. Padilla joins Inside California Politics for exclusive town hall

(Inside California Politics) — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joined Inside California Politics for a special 30-minute town hall this weekend to talk about a range of topics affecting Californians.

One issue the senator discussed is federal COVID-19 relief. The most recent federal relief package sent $1,400 direct payments to most people, but there’s now a push among some Senate Democrats to make those payments recurring.

“We have to make it clear as long as the pandemic lasts, the federal government will be there to support American families and small businesses,” Padilla said.

After a record number of migrant children were picked up at the border in March, Padilla gave his thoughts on the ongoing crisis and the Biden administration’s border policies.

“It was wrong to rescind the opportunities for these individuals, and in some cases, families, to apply for asylum from their native countries,” the senator said.

Padilla’s first bill in the Senate would provide a pathway to citizenship for essential workers.

“They have earned protection, peace of mind and a pathway to citizenship,” he said.

Padilla also criticized the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, calling it “offensive and hypocritical” as the deadline to verify signatures looms.

Padilla will also give his take on gun control, student loan debt cancellation and whether he thinks so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports” are necessary.

Padilla was appointed to the Senate by Governor Gavin Newsom, filling the seat left vacant by Vice President Kamala Harris. He is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Security.