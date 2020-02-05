Sen. Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict on abuse of power

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives at the Senate for a Republican lunch before work resumes in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday he would vote to remove President Donald Trump from office – making the former GOP president nominee the only Republican to say he would vote to convict the president ahead of the day’s historic vote on two articles of impeachment.

Romney said he would vote to convict on abuse of power and to acquit on the obstruction of Congress.

“I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am,” the Utah senator said, saying Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”

Romney, a frequent target of the president, was one of only two Republican senators to call for witness testimony in the trial, and is the only Republican to say he would convict Trump on one of the articles of impeachment.

In his closing argument on Monday, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pleaded for at least one Republican to stand up to the president and be among “the Davids who took on Goliath.”

“Every single vote, even a single vote by a single member can change the course of history. It is said that a single man or woman of courage makes a majority. Is there one among you who will say ‘enough!’?” Schiff asked.

Sixty-seven votes are required to convict on each of the two articles of impeachment, and while several Republicans have said they believe Trump acted inappropriately in his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as of Wednesday morning, none have said they believe his conduct was impeachable.

The vote is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

So far, no Democratic senators have said they would acquit, although some from states where Trump is popular have yet to announce how they’ll vote.