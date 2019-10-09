Sen. Feinstein endorses Biden for president, snubbing Harris

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, right, greets a supporter at SEIU Unions For All Summit on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has endorsed Joe Biden for president, lining up with a fellow centrist Democrat and onetime Senate colleague and snubbing her home-state counterpart, Sen. Kamala Harris.

In a statement Tuesday, Feinstein says she has worked closely with the former vice president and Delaware senator and has “seen firsthand his legislative ability, his statesmanship and most importantly his moral fortitude.”

The endorsement was not unexpected — Feinstein earlier indicated she favored Biden and recently held a fundraiser for him at her San Francisco home. The announcement comes at a time when Harris has been fading in polls and is struggling to regain her earlier momentum in the 2020 contest.

Feinstein says Biden “will continue the fight to restore the soul of the nation from the Oval Office.”