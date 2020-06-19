Sen. Amy Klobuchar withdraws from vice presidential consideration

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said she is withdrawing from consideration of becoming former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the November general election.
In an interview Thursday night on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Klobuchar said “this is a moment to put a woman of color” on the presidential ticket for the Democratic Party.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has clinched the Democratic Party’s nomination for president and has said he would select a woman as his vice presidential running mate.
The Biden campaign has reportedly been vetting former primary rivals as possible candidates including California Sen. Kamala Harris, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.