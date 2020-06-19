Sen. Amy Klobuchar withdraws from vice presidential consideration

FILE – In this March 2, 2020 file photo, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden begins the process of choosing a running mate amid the coronavirus crisis, managing the pandemic has become its own version of an audition. For potential picks, lobbying for the job means breaking into the national conversation, positioning themselves as leaders and executing at their day job. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said she is withdrawing from consideration of becoming former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the November general election.

In an interview Thursday night on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Klobuchar said “this is a moment to put a woman of color” on the presidential ticket for the Democratic Party.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has clinched the Democratic Party’s nomination for president and has said he would select a woman as his vice presidential running mate.

The Biden campaign has reportedly been vetting former primary rivals as possible candidates including California Sen. Kamala Harris, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.