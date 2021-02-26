Sen. Alex Padilla introduces bill that would provide citizenship for essential workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New California Senator Alex Padillia introduced a bill to streamline the citizenship process for millions of undocumented essential workers.

The Citizenship for Essential Workers Act would provide a pathway to citizenship for more than 5 million workers. Padilla says these workers risk their lives to provide essential services during the pandemic and deserve an easier path to becoming U.S. citizens.

“I believe it’s time to honor them with more than just words,” Padilla said.

“These frontline workers have earned the chance to become citizens of the United States, the very country that they make better every day by their contributions under the most extreme circumstances.”

The bill is the first bill Padilla introduced as a U.S. Senator.