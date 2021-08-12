‘Rescue California’ Newsom recall group makes a stop in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The group “Rescue California” made a stop in Bakersfield Thursday for its recall Governor Newsom campaign.

They say under Newsom’s watch there has been an increase in violent crime. The group also says the homeless crisis and the fentanyl crisis have gotten worse.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer says public safety under Newsom is chaos.

“We saw that governor Gavin Newsom used his emergency powers like a dictator and released 30,000 inmates from the department of corrections,” Zimmer said. “Many of those have already re-offended and we’re trying their cases right here.”