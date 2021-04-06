Rep. Valadao donates $4K of campaign contributions given by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Rep. David Valadao is donating campaign contributions given to him by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Valadao Chief of Staff Andrew Renteria confirmed that Valadao is donating $4,000 of campaign contributions from Gaetz to the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno to support victims of domestic abuse.

The donation comes after it was revealed Gaetz is being investigated over claims that he had a sexual relationship with a 17 year old girl.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied the allegations claiming he is being extorted for millions of dollars by a former Department of Justice employee.