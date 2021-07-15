Rep. McCarthy, former President Trump meet in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with former President Donald Trump Thursday morning in New Jersey.
Rep. McCarthy released this statement on the meeting:
“I enjoyed meeting with President Trump today. We had a productive conversation regarding House Republicans’ record fundraising, upcoming Congressional special elections, and the latest work being carried out to target vulnerable Democrats.
As the midterm elections draw closer, I look forward to working together to build upon our success in 2020 where House Republicans flipped 15 seats, lost zero incumbents and elected the most women in conference history.
I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to help House Republicans defeat Democrats and Take Back the House in 2022.”Rep. Kevin McCarthy