Rep. McCarthy, former President Trump meet in New Jersey

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

NEW JERSEY (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with former President Donald Trump Thursday morning in New Jersey.

Rep. McCarthy released this statement on the meeting:

“I enjoyed meeting with President Trump today. We had a productive conversation regarding House Republicans’ record fundraising, upcoming Congressional special elections, and the latest work being carried out to target vulnerable Democrats.

As the midterm elections draw closer, I look forward to working together to build upon our success in 2020 where House Republicans flipped 15 seats, lost zero incumbents and elected the most women in conference history.

I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to help House Republicans defeat Democrats and Take Back the House in 2022.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News