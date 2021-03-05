Rep. Kevin McCarthy seeks meeting with President Biden over ongoing issues at US-Mexico border

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is reaching out to President Biden hoping to sit down and discuss how to deal with the ongoing situation at the U.S.-Mexico border involving unaccompanied migrant children.

The U.S. Border Patrol says encounters with unaccompanied migrant children are up 64% compared to last year. More than 100,000 children are expected to cross the border this year. In the letter, McCarthy decries Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ recent statement to those wanting to cross the border illegally, in which he said, “We are not saying don’t come, we are saying don’t come now.”

McCarthy says, in part: “There is never a ‘right time’ to violate the laws of the United States. Signaling otherwise is reckless and will make the situation worse.”

He also says he looks forward to the president’s response and speaking in-person with him about this issue.