Rep. Kevin McCarthy introduces two bills aimed to provide funds for veterans programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech on the House floor pushing for the passing of two bills he introduced to provide funds for veterans programs, they’re ready for the president’s signature.

McCarthy introduced the VET TEC Expansion Act and the Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act. The VET TEC Expansion Act would expand access for veterans to educational programs focusing on technology. The Reducing Homelessness Act pushes to enhance currently-approved grants and agreements between the secretary of veterans affairs and services for homeless veterans.

Both bills passed the House Wednesday as part of the Johnny Isakson and David P. Rose, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020.